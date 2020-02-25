Additional gas supply to KP industries assured

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan, has said the government will ensure the provision of additional 100 mmcfd natural gas to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this while addressing a meeting at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday. SCCI President Maqsood Anwar Pervez, Vice-President Abdul Jalil Jan, Secretary for Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair, KPOGCL Chief Executive Officer Usman Ghani Khattak, KPEZDMC CEO Adeel Salauddin, Naeem Khan, Waseem Sajjad, Mian Javed, Amir Marwat, Shoaib Durrani, Nadeem Anwar, Arbab Sikandar and other officials and businessmen were there.

The adviser agreed to devise a joint mechanism and modalities for effective use of the surplus natural gas for the industrialization in the province. He said the provincial government is making efforts to boost the industrialization and provide facilities to investors. Himayatullah Khan admitted that the KP is behind in the industrial growth compared to other provinces due to locational disadvantage. However, he said, the government and private sector need to make joint efforts for industrialization. The adviser assured that the provincial government will honour the promise to provide an additional 100 mmcfd gas to industries. He said the KP has the first right to fully utilize natural gas under Article 158 of the Constitution and assured that the provincial government will raise voice in this regard and take up the issue with the federal government.

Earlier, the SCCI chief demanded the government to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industries and new gas connections to them. Maqsood Anwar Pervez demanded of the government to issue gas connections to industries in KP with natural gas instead of RLNG. He hoped the utilization of additional 100 mmcfd natural gas will boost industrialisation in the province and stabilize the economy. The SCCI chief called for taking up the issue of an additional 100 mmcfd gas with federal government effectively for an early implementation of the project. KPEZDMC CEO Adil Salauddin, KPOGCL CEO Usman Ghani Khattak, Faiz Muhammad, Engr Saad Khan Zahid, Muhammad Zubair also spoke on the occasion. They gave suggestions for effective utilization of an additional 100 mmcfd gas for the KP industries.