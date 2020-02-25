Australia women beat S Lanka

PERTH: Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning revived Australia’s stuttering women’s Twenty20 World Cup title defence with a match-turning 95-run partnership in the home side’s tense five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Perth on Monday.

The four-time champions were on the brink of elimination at 10 for three chasing 123 before vice-captain Haynes made 60 and skipper Lanning managed 41 not out to rescue the home side, who lost their opener against India on Friday.

Australia’s victory inches them closer to Group A pacesetters India and New Zealand. Only the top two from each of the two five-team groups qualify for the knockout phase. But they were pushed to the limit by Sri Lanka, who are all but eliminated having lost to New Zealand on Saturday. “Our young side played really well against the world champions,” Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said.