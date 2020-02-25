Lahore Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their one-wicket loss against Islamabad United on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Geo News reported.

Since this was the Qalandars first offence, the 11 playing members have been fined 10 per cent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the Pakistan Super League Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

Qalandars during the stipulated time were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances.The charges against Qalandars were levelled by Ranmore Martinesz and Rashid Riaz (both on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), while match referee Mohammad Anees imposed the fines, based on the applicable sanctions for Minimum Over Rate offences.