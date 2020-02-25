NZ crush India by 10 wickets

WELLINGTON: New Zealand cruised to a 10-wicket victory over India in the first Test at Wellington on Monday in a match wrapped up before lunch on day four.

India resumed on 144-4 and, needing to make just 183 to make New Zealand bat again, the Number one Test nation will have entertained hopes of setting the fourth-ranked Kiwis a respectable target.Those hopes were quickly destroyed as Kiwi pacemen Tim Southee and Trent Boult crushed the visitors’ resistance, with India collapsing to lose their last six wickets for just 47 runs to be all out 191.

Southee finished with 5-61 from 21 overs which, coupled with his 4-49 in the first first innings, secured him man-of-the-match honours. Boult claimed 4-39 to give him five for the match.

New Zealand’s openers claimed their paltry nine-run target without loss off 1.4 overs.The eye-catching debut performance of Kyle Jamieson in the crushing win over India has left New Zealand with a selection conundrum as they look to sweep the two-Test series.

The chief destroyer when New Zealand rolled India for 165 in their first innings to set up a 10-wicket win in Wellington on Monday was the 6ft 8in (2.03m) all-rounder Jamieson, filling in for short-ball maestro Neil Wagner.

After taking four for 39 and baffling India’s batsmen with the bounce extracted by his tall frame, Jamieson further enhanced his reputation with the bat. He bludgeoned 44 off 45 deliveries, including four sixes, igniting a late scoring flurry where the last three wickets contributed more than a third of New Zealand’s first innings 348.

Wagner, who has 204 Test wickets, has been on paternity leave but is available for the second Test in Christchurch—as is seamer Matt Henry—creating a healthy selection problem for New Zealand.

“Kyle was brilliant on his debut,” said captain Kane Williamson. Williamson was not giving anything away about the likely balance of the side for the second Test. “Neil will be pretty excited to get back to the team as well so it’s really handy,” Williamson continued. “Obviously we have Matt Henry with us as well and he has been a really good performer for the team.”