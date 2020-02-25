AJK kicks off plantation drive under 10bn tree project

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday started plantation drive under 10 billion tree project of federal government, during which 25 million trees will be planted, at a cost of Rs 19 billion.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan inaugurated the project at Lungarpura. Under the project, community will be engaged by way of making plantation on their lands as well as on forest land throughout AJK, and a watcher will be provided on 1000-acre area to protect these trees, said Forest Secretary Zahoor Gilani.“Fruit trees will also be planted on community lands which in turn will boost economy of local people besides increasing greenery,” Gilani said.