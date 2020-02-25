200 quarantined near Pak-Iran border

QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistan began quarantining at least 200 people near the Iranian border, officials said on Monday, as fears spiralled over the growing toll from the coronavirus in the region amid allegations of a cover up in Iran.

The quarantine announcement came hours after Pakistan sealed off its land border with Iran while neighbouring Afghanistan said it had detected its first infection.

It also came as Iranian authorities denied allegations of an official cover up following reports that dozens of deaths had gone unreported in the country.

In Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province authorities moved fast to quarantine at least 200 people after pilgrims returning from Iran entered the country and briefly interacted with

other residents.Balochistan’s secretary of health Mudassir Malik confirmed the quarantine but estimated that between 200 and 250 were being held.

He added that around 7,000 pilgrims had returnedto Pakistan from Iran this month alone.Afghanistan and Pakistan share long, porous borders with Iran, while millions of Afghan refugees currently live in the Islamic Republic — raising fears that the virus could easily spread over the border.