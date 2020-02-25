Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

NEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault charges, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that sparked a cascade of allegations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

The jury of seven men and five women found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree, a measure of vindication for the dozens of women who came out against the one-time all-powerful filmmaker.

However, the 67-year-old Oscar-winner who produced films including “Shakespeare In Love” was found not guilty of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

The Time’s Up foundation, formed in the wake of the Weinstein case, hailed the verdict as marking “a new era of justice.” It said in a statement: “Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back.”

The limited win for #MeToo presents the most high-profile sex assault conviction in the United States since Bill Cosby was found guilty in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago.

The decision was announced in a packed New York courtroom where some 100 people had gathered. The defendant, who attended the trial hunched over a walker, was shielded from view by police officers.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since allegations against him ignited the #MeToo global reckoning against men abusing positions of power in October 2017.

But the jury considered charges related to just two: ex-actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, with many claims too old to prosecute.

One of the predatory sexual assault charges also included testimony from “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in her New York apartment in the winter of 1993-94.

Six women took the stand from the opening of testimony on January 22, to say they had been sexually assaulted by Weinstein. Weinstein’s team subjected the women to ferocious cross-examination, as they argued that his relationships were consensual and transactional. The prosecution cast Weinstein as a conniving predator who demanded sex in exchange for access to a film universe where he was king, but presented no forensic evidence or witness accounts.The state’s case instead rested on asking the jury to believe the women.