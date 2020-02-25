Cut in power tariff on priority, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Terming energy sector as vital for the country’s economic progress, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the government was giving priority to reduction in electricity price, energy reforms and overcoming power losses.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on the proposals to reduce the cost of electricity, which was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umer, Power Minister Omar Ayub, Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and relevant federal secretaries.

Khan said the government was cognizant of problems faced by electricity consumers and was making efforts to ensure stability in prices to facilitate common man. He mentioned that the government was providing relief to consumers using 100 to 300 units of electricity.

The Prime Minister regretted that negligence of previous governments on power projects and administrative reforms put unnecessary burden on electricity consumers.