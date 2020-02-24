Proclaimed offender arrested after exchange of fire

TAKHT BHAI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in 9 different cases including murder and others in Mardan district.

At a barricade, two motorcyclists fired at personnel of Takht Bhai Police Station and sped away. The police said the personnel chased the motorcyclists and arrested one of them in injured condition, with a pistol, 281 grams charas and a motorcycle, while his accomplice escaped.

The arrestee was identified as Maroof Shah, wanted in nine different heinous cases including murders. Later, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the policemen who arrested the accused after the encounter.