CM to lay foundation stone of Mother & Child Hospital Project today

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Mother & Child Hospital Project in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday (today).

The 600-bed hospital will be set up at a cost of Rs7 billion. A sum of Rs4 billion will be spent on the construction whereas the rest of Rs3 billion will be utilised for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery.

Modern healthcare facilities will be made available for the mother & child in this hospital. The facility building will have 10 floors and 13 operation theatres. Emergency ward will be established on the ground floor.