Al-Qaeda confirms death of AQAP leader Qassim Al-Raymi

CAIRO: Al-Qaeda has confirmed the death of Qassim al-Raymi, the leader of Islamist group al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the Site Intelligence Group reported on Sunday.US President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that the United States had killed al-Raymi in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.

The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.