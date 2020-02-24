Sandstorm forces closure of airports on Spanish Islands

MADRID: Airports on Spain's Canary Islands were closed again Sunday after a sandstorm hit the archipelago, airport authorities said.

The airports were first shut Saturday and scores of flights cancelled after strong winds carrying red sand from the Sahara shrouded the tourist hotspot. Some flights briefly resumed Sunday morning before airports were shuttered again. "Visibility is very low. Planes which had been due to land on the islands are being diverted to mainland Spain," a spokeswoman for Spanish airport operator AENA said.

All flights in and out of the airport on Gran Canaria, and all flight´s leaving Tenerife's two airports, were suspended along with five others. The regional government declared a state of alert on Saturday and advised people to keep doors and windows closed, avoid non-essential car travel and stay away from coastal areas. Spain's national weather service warned that winds of up to 120 kilometres were set to buffet the Canaries until Monday. --