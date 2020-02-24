Green revolution PTI’s flagship plan: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that bringing a green revolution in Pakistan is a flagship programme of the PTI government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan Programme last year, which is being successfully moved forward by the government.
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that bringing a green revolution in Pakistan is a flagship programme of the PTI government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan Programme last year, which is being successfully moved forward by the government.