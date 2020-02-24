close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
Green revolution PTI’s flagship plan: CM

February 24, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that bringing a green revolution in Pakistan is a flagship programme of the PTI government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan Programme last year, which is being successfully moved forward by the government.

