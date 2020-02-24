Govt won’t complete its tenure: Sindh CM

JAMSHORO: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday the Imran Khan-led PTI government will not complete its tenure.Talking to media at the residence of PPP leader Hajan Shah in Bhan Saeedabad, the CM said the premier admitted its government failure on the flour and sugar crises. He said that the people can't be benefited by giving buffaloes. He said that the federal government has failed on every front and its allied parties are disgruntled and its own members have been giving it tough time.

Murad said that despite illness Asif Zardari kept his eyes on political developments. He said the PPP believes in constitutional ways to change the government.

The CM said that the government is incompetent to do something for the poor. He said that the country is in crisis and people are pressed under the burden of the inflation. Referring to Shahbaz Sharif the CM said that the opposition leader should be in the country.