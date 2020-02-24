PPP Sindh ministers hold open court

SUKKUR: The provincial minister for energy and adviser to CM on Social Welfare Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi said the Sindh government had received Rs. 145 billion lesser amount than it deserved from the federal government, which caused serious issues in non-execution of some mega projects.

Addressing an ‘Open Katchahri’ in Sukkur, Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi said on the directives of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh ministers were convening ‘Open Katchahri’ (meetings) to address the grievances of the people at their door steps. He added that these meetings were a live accountability of the people’s representatives. He said the Sindh CM had directed the heads of all the government departments to complete their internal reports of the employees working as contractual basis and to prepare their cases for their job confirmations.

The Advisor to the CM said education minister was preparing the policy to regularise teachers, who passed IBA-based test, adding that it was clear instruction of the CM to provide jobs to the candidates, who were applying on deceased quota. He also listened to the complaints, including closure of RO plants, pending salaries, allotments in Cattle Colony, shortage of medicines in government hospitals, shortage of drinking water and other issues.

In the ‘Open Katchary’, the employees of Pak Oasis had drawn the attention of Imtiaz Sheikh over their pending salaries for the past 12 months. The minister replied that Pak-Oasis was a private company, however, he informed the CM Sindh to release Rs. 320 million to the company that may help to resolve their all issues, including the pending salaries.