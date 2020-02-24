Death anniversary of Hamza Baba observed

LANDIKOTAL: The Culture Department and Khyber district administration jointly organised a poetry session at the Hamza Baba Complex in Landikotal on Sunday to mark the 26th anniversary of great Pashto poet. Besides dozens of poetry lover, local residents, poets from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and guests from Afghanistan attended the event. Prof Dr Abaseen Yousufzai chaired the event while Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi was the chief guest. Poets, including, president, Hamza Baba Afghanistan Adabi Tolana, Dr Shafaq Shinwari,Professor Aslam Taseer, Hazrat Islam Gharkab, Aseer Mangal, Haji Qandahar Afridi, Jamshed Afghani and a young poet from the Mohmand district, Owais Qarni, recited poetry and received appreciation. MPA Wilson Wazir and singer Sangeen Afridi were present as well. The poets highlighted different aspects of the Hamza Baba personality and work of the legendary poet. The participants of the function later offered fateha at the shrine of Hamza Baba.