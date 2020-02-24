Under-21 tournament concludes at HU

MANSEHRA: A two-day under-21 sports tournament concluded at the Hazara University here. About 300 students-cum-players of the schools and colleges from Mansehra, Baffa, Balakot, Ogi and Darband tehsils took part in the event. Different games including football, volleyball, kabaddi, athletics and tug-of-war were played. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Manzoor Hussain said that the students should take part in the extra-curricular activities for their physical fitness. He said the geographical location of the varsity was favourable for studies and sports, adding university would continue helping students in their curricular and extra-curricular activities.