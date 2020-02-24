Demo against police for not registering abduction case

JHANG: A 16-year-old girl, who escaped from a brothel in Multan and reached her parents’ house at Ahmadpur Sial, along with her relatives protested against police for not registering an FIR against her kidnappers on Sunday.

The victim girl along with her parents and relatives staged a demonstration against the police for not registration of FIR against the criminals involved in her kidnapping and human trafficking. Khadim Hussain, a resident of Sadhana village, told media that her daughter was kidnapped by a man and shuffled her to a brothel of Multan. The victim girl told reporters that the kidnapper was planning to sell her outside the province along with other girls residing there. The girl said that she along with other girls managed to escape from the brothel and reached back her home. She said that after getting a medical report of rape, she approached the local police for registration of the FIR but to no avail. The victim girl and her family demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the IGP help them. On the other hand, the spokesman for the district police in a statement said that because of the location of the brothel house and crime scene, the FIR should be registered in Multan according to the law.

REPORT SOUGHT: Taking notice of public complaints about the misuse of the playground, the district administration has sought an urgent report from the District Sports Officer who allegedly allowed an owner of a private institution to arrange his function on Saturday and Sunday.

After issuance of the DSO permission letter, the private party erected tents at Shafqat Shaheed Football Ground situated in the heart of the city. The influential owner of the private institution also set up a car parking inside the playground to facilitate his guests and visitors. Sources said that a couple of weeks ago, a car driving show of a private company was also held on the same grassy playground which was noticed by the DC and such commercial activities were banned.