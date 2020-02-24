close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2020

2 injured during jubilant firing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were injured during a jubilant firing in a wedding firing at Nawan Chak village near Kamalia on Sunday. A wedding was going on when the relatives and friends of the groom opened fire in the air. As a result, two wedding guests, Muhammad Asif and Sajjad Ali, sustained bullets. They were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Latest News

More From Pakistan