Two held in murder case

OKARA: Police on Sunday arrested two accused involved in the murder of a youth. Reportedly, Asim of Fareednagar Pakpattan had developed illicit relations with Aneela Bibi, the sister of Babar, of the same community. Sources told that Asim had eloped twice with Aneela. He also had developed illicit relations with another woman Naheed alias Allah Rakhi. On the day of the incident, Babar called Asim and later took him to Mirzapur near Depalpur where his accomplices Asif, Majid, Dilawar and Amir were also present. Later, the accused allegedly murdered Asim.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a man was found from a canal here. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.

MAN INJURED: A former councilor was injured when a gas cylinder exploded at Mohallah Pir Aslam on Sunday. Riaz Ahmad was present at his home when a gas cylinder exploded. As a result, he was severely injured.