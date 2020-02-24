Sindh varsity professor suspended over harassment

SUKKUR: An assistant professor of Sindh University Jamshoro was suspended after being allegedly accused

for harassment of a female student of his department.

University spokesman, Abdul Wahid Paras said the assistant professor Mumtaz Khaskheli of sociology department was suspended after being allegedly accused of harassing a female student, identified as of Somaya Shah Rashdi, a third years’ student of the sociology department.

He added that an inquiry was initiated over student's complaint, demanding to take concrete action against the professor, who allegedly involved in harassment.

The victim had formally come up to register a complaint for the alleged harassment against assistant professor Mumtaz Khaskheli in the anti-harassment cell of Sindh University, Jamshoro. Meanwhile, the spokesman said the accused was suspended after the meeting of the probe committee.