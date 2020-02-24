Protest against water shortage

KARACHI: A large number of residents of Garden’s areas, including Tharo Lane, Garden East, Garden West and Machi Bazar, gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday to protest against water shortage for the past many years and urged the government to resolve the issue on a priority basis. A known social activist, Jamshed Ali Khowaja, led the demonstration while most of the protestors were women who were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of their demands. Protestors said the government had failed to provide potable water to the localities and termed it an act of cruelty and injustice to the residents.