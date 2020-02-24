Sindh cabinet introduces new methodology for govt job recruitment

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh Cabinet has devised a new methodology for recruitment on the positions vacant in the provincial government departments.

Talking about the new recruitment policy, the provincial minister said the vacant posts of grade one to four would be filled through district recruitment committee headed by the respective deputy commissioner, while the vacant posts of grade 5 to grade 15 would be filled through IBA-based test purely on merit for which the advertisement would soon be appeared in local newspapers.

Addressing an ‘Open Katchehri’ at the office of the deputy commissioner, Nasir Hussain Shah along with special assistant to the Sindh CM, Banda Ali Leghari had received applications and listened to the issues of the people. He also issued orders to the concerned department to resolve the issues on priority, adding that the provincial ministers and special assistants were holding ‘Open Katchahri’ in different districts to listen to the grievances of common man and to resolve them.

The minister said the people had submitted complaints and applications regarding closure of schools in their areas, shortage of staff and other facilities at hospital and health units, disposal of sewerage water, provision of clean drinking water, sanitation, repair of roads, apart from complaints about the development schemes, overbillings in gas and electricity bills. He said the complaints would soon be addressed as he would direct all the officials of the concerned departments to resolve the issues immediately or to face legal action.