3-day Shiveratri rituals conclude

MANSEHRA: The Shivaratri rituals concluded at the historic Shive temple in Chitti Gatti area here on Sunday.

Over 1000 men and women Hindu devotees from across the country showed up at the three-day rituals performed by a pundit at temple amid high security. The women devotee sprinkled milk at the Shivelinga seeking offspring for them and their family members.

“We have provided devotees with foolproof security and all necessities at the temple,” Rabia Abbasi, the assistant commissioner Baffa-Pakhal tehsil, told reporters following visiting temple on last day of festivities.

She said that the temple, which was abandoned by Hindus during partitions in 1947, was one of the holiest Hindu religious sites in Hazara division and country as well.