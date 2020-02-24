2 injured during jubilant firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were injured during a jubilant firing in a wedding firing at Nawan Chak village near Kamalia on Sunday. A wedding was going on when the relatives and friends of the groom opened fire in the air. As a result, two wedding guests, Muhammad Asif and Sajjad Ali, sustained bullets. They were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
