3 children die in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: Three children were killed when they came under the debris of a house at Tara Ghar village on Saturday night.
Reportedly, a house was being demolished when three children who were playing there came under the debris. As a result, Sagheer Ahmad, 8, Liza, 6, and Maryam, 7, were seriously injured. They were being shifted to a Lahore hospital but they died.
