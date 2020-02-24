Kamran Club victorious in Ijaz Cricket

LAHORE: In the inaugural match of the second Ijaz Farooq T20 Championship, Kamran Club defeated PMC Club by 44 runs.

Former national team captain Majid Khan inaugurated the tournament. Kamran Club scored 175 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first 20 overs. Mohammad Shahid (55), Mohammad Rizwan (41) and Mohammad Zahid (35) were the leading scorers. In reply, Haider Ali of the PMC club took four wickets while Ehsan Ali, Ali Aitzaz and Hussain Anwar took one wicket each.

In their chase, PMC club scored 131 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. Tariq Mehmood 54, and Ghulam Shahbaz scored 20. Majid Khan, former Olympian Manzoorul Hassan, Saleem Nazim, former selector Wasim Haider, chairman Rana Anis Group Rana Anis Ahmed Khan, former president District Faisal. Abbas Hasibullah Shahid, Former Secretary Ejaz Farooq, Member National Assembly Khurram Shehzad, MPA Shakeel Shahid, DC Faisalabad Mohammad Ali, Rana Shakur Khan, Aziz Ahmed Bhatti, Basharat Dogar, Mubashir Qadir and Cricket Organizers attended the inaugural ceremony.