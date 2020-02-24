Gladiators, Kings fined for slow overt-rate

LAHORE: Defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have been fined for maintaining slow over-rates during their match in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Players from both teams were found to be one over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, playing members from either side have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

If either side is again found guilty of a slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each playing eleven squad member will be fined 20 per cent of his match fee.

The charges were levelled by Faisal Khan Afridi and Richard Illingworth (both on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Syed Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire), while match referee Roshan Mahanama imposed the fines, based on the applicable sanctions for Minimum Over Rate offences.