PSL-5: Pindi Stadium capacity further shrunk

ISLAMABAD: Pindi Stadium capacity has further shrunk following Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decision to introduce temporary chairs for the General Stand that otherwise was giving barren concrete look.

The official capacity of the Pindi Stadium of the Pindi Stadium is around 18 thousand which has been further reduced to 15 thousand following decision to install temporary chairs.

“That is obvious. We were criticized for leaving concrete seating for General Stand. Now we have introduced temporary chairs for General Stand and it is neutral that the capacity will decrease. It possibly would go down from 18 to 15 thousand because of the fact that in open space more fan can adjust and when we arrange chairs it becomes one fan one chair scenario,” a PCB spokesman when contacted, said.

Since Stadium was inaugurated way back in 1991, no real efforts have been made to increase its capacity that stays more or less the same almost three decades after the first match was played here between England and Pakistan under-19 teams in 1991.

The interest for the game and fan following have almost increased hundred percent since then. For a population almost 15 million in and around these two cities such a low capacity stadium is never enough for such events.

“We have raised Media Building in recent times and that we did on our own. Even though we are not having the full control of administration of the venue we still have invested a lot on the stadium in near past. The PCB only have the playing facilities control. So it is the Rawalpindi Administration that is required to invest in Stadium capacity or give all the powers officially to PCB so that the real up-gradation work can be launched,” a PCB official when contacted, said.

The PCB has invested heavily in Karachi’s National Stadium, there is a dire need for work on other venues also to make them more spacious and crowd-friendly.