PPP Sindh ministers hold ‘Open Katchery’

SUKKUR: The provincial minister for energy and adviser to CM on Social Welfare, Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, has said the Sindh government had received Rs145 billion less amount than it deserved from the federal government, which caused serious issues in non-execution of some mega projects.

Addressing an ‘Open Katchery’ in Sukkur, Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi said on the directives of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh ministers were convening ‘Open Katchery’ (meetings) to address the grievances of people at their door steps. He added that these meetings were a live accountability of the people’s representatives. He said the Sindh CM had directed the heads of all the government departments to complete their internal reports of employees working on contractual basis and to prepare their cases for their job confirmation.

The adviser to the CM said education minister was preparing the policy to regularise teachers, who passed IBA-based test, adding that it was the clear instruction of the CM to provide jobs to candidates who were applying on deceased quota. He also listened to the complaints, including closure of RO plants, pending salaries, allotments in Cattle Colony, shortage of medicines in government hospitals, shortage of drinking water and other issues.