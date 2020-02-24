New recruitment policy introduced in Sindh for govt jobs

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the Sindh cabinet has devised a new methodology for recruitment on the positions vacant in the provincial government departments.

Talking about the new recruitment policy, the provincial minister said the vacant posts of grade one to four would be filled through district recruitment committee headed by the respective deputy commissioner, while the vacant posts of grade 5 to grade 15 would be filled through IBA-based test purely on merit for which advertisements would soon be given in local newspapers.

Addressing an ‘Open Katchery’ at the office of the deputy commissioner, Nasir Hussain Shah along with special assistant to the Sindh CM, Banda Ali Leghari received applications and listened to the issues of the people.

He also issued orders to the concerned department to resolve the issues on priority, adding that the provincial ministers and special assistants were holding ‘Open Katchery’ in different districts to listen to the grievances of common man and to resolve them.