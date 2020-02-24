Countrywide Madaris registration likely to start next month

Islamabad: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training likely to start country-wide Madaris (Seminaries) registration process in first week of the March 2020.According to the official sources, so far, no Madrasa had been registered/affiliated with the ministry while all necessary arrangements had been finalized in that regard. However Directorate General of Religious Education had also been established in the federal capital along-with its country-wide 16 Regional Offices, they added. The staff has been posted in these regional offices from the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) on attachment basis. They said the Registration Form, agreed by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Ittehad Tanzeemat-ul-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) had been printed by the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on 20th January, 2020. -