IIU to hold moot on interfaith dialogue

Islamabad: The Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University will hold a Saiban-e-Pakistan international conference on interfaith dialogue and national cohesion today (Monday) at the Faisal Masjid Campus of the university. The conference will commence at 10 am which will be joined by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, Altay Abibullayev Chairman board of Nazarbayev Centre for development of interfaith and inter civilizational dialogue, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh and other important figures of society.