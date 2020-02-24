Four bottled water units sealed by ICT

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration sealed four bottled water units, operating at various areas in the city for selling sub-standard water into the markets and households. "The raids are being conducted against fake/unregistered bottled water units on the directions of Chief Commissioner ICT, Amer Ali Ahmed for providing clean drinking water to the people," Director Industries and Labour, Waqar Anwar told this agency.

He said the sealed units in G-12 (Mera Abadi), F-10, G-9, E-11, D-12, G-13 sectors of Islamabad were supplying 19 litre bottle of various brands to the market and households for Rs 120 to 150 after filling it at cost of Rs15.It were not registered either with Industries department of the ICT or Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) besides not paying the Supreme Court directed water charge on the extracted-through-boring water, he maintained.

The campaign against illegal water bottled units would continue to ensure quality water supply to the consumers, he determined. Answering a query, he said the sealed units would only be opened if they succeed in obtaining necessary registrations and certifications from the relevant government institutions.

He appealed the residents to remain vigilant and keep an eye on such companies and their representatives supplying water to their households, in case any doubt on the quality of water, complaint should immediately be registered with the respective bottled water company.

“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” he remarked. It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court in its 6/12/2018 Order in the bottled water case had directed the bottled water companies to pay one rupee per litre on extracted water as water charge.