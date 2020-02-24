Senate chairmanfor checking spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has issued directions to three federal ministries and the government of Balochistan with regards to check spread of coronavirus through Pak-Iran border/crossing points.

He wrote the ministries and the province in order to ensuring that the fatal epidemic does not enter Pakistan from Iran. He directed that the border/crossing points between Pakistan and Iran should preferably be closed forthwith or regulated in a way that the epidemic must not enter Pakistan.

The Senate chairman also said that immediate coordination should be made with Iranian authorities to check crossing of any effected person into Pakistan. He said that health emergency be declared with immediate effect in the areas located near the border/crossing points and special health teams be deputed.

He also called for establishment of close liaison with Iranian government for the purpose of sharing updated information regarding the spread of the disease and that the federal health and the law-enforcement agencies be directed to extend all possible facilitation and help to the government of Balochistan in checking the spread of the epidemic and for closing of border/crossing points. Sanjrani said that necessary directions in this regard may be issued to all concerned under intimation of the Senate Secretariat.