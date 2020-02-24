Torghar Jirga demands ban on outsiders’ appointments

MANSEHRA: A jirga attended largely by youngsters have demanded the government to end appointments of non-locals in public sector departments on fake domicile certificates in Torghar district. “Many locals are unemployed but people from the neighbouring districts have illegally been occupying our jobs, which we will not allow,” one of the speaker, Alam Khan, told the jirga held outside the district secretariat in Judbah on Sunday.

Youngsters from various parts of Torghar, an erstwhile tribal district, attended the jirga and decided to sue such applicants who had got employments in government departments on what theytermed fake domiciles. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government claims impartiality in appointments but here people from other districts are being appointed on fake credentials,” he added.

Another speaker, Fazl Nawaz, said that they would first take up the highly important issue with the deputy commissioner and if he didn’t address their grievances, they would then launch a street agitation.

The jirga also constituted a committee which would meet heads of health, education and other departments and apprise them to ensure that outsiders are not appointed in those departments on fake domiciles.

“Torghar is an underdevelopment district and the government should facilitate the local population in various projects,” said Ajmal Shah.

Former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, had changed tribal status of Torghar to a settled district in 2011 through an order.