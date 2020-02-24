Imran has exposed corrupt people, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed mega personalities socked with corruption. The virus of corruption of previous governments has weakened the roots of Pakistan and the Opposition parties have no other agenda rather than saving their corruption, said the CM in a statement issued here Sunday.

Usman Buzdar said that the people of Pakistan had given five years mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the PTI government would come up to their expectation and would complete its tenure. He said that the desires of opposition would remain desires in future as well. Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ray of hope for 220 million people of Pakistan.