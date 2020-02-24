Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: Respectable sir, I am currently studying Software Engineering from Bahria University, Islamabad. I have completed two semesters and got CGPA 3.1. What is the future of Software Engineering? What would you advice me for specialisation? (Tasmina Raheel – Islamabad)

Ans: The area of Software Engineering is a good one provided you top-up this with a good Master’s degree and at which time I will guide you about a few specialisations that will help you to broaden your prospects within the software engineering sector.

Q2: Sir, I passed BS (Hons) in Applied Physics with Electronics (4-year honors degree). Can you please guide me if I am eligible to apply for Electronics for further studies? (Farrukh Mateen – Karachi)

Ans: Yes, with an honors degree in Physics and Electronics you can move to a master degree in Electronics, Communication or both in Pakistan and abroad.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I want to get information about my sister’s future career. Sir, she did her BS Human Development and Family Studies from Government College. Please let me know whether she should do MPhil or attempt CSS exams. If you recommend for MPhil then which area should she choose? (Qalb-e-Abbas – Multan)

Ans: In my opinion, if your sister wishes to attempt CSS she is very well-qualified and I am hopeful that she should pass the CSS. If she decides to do an MPhil there are a number of areas for research especially under Gender Studies and Women Studies that she can consider.

Q4: Sir, my younger brother has recently passed FSc (Pre-Engineering). Please tell me in which field of engineering he should proceed his career i.e. Electrical, Mechanical, Civil or else? What is your opinion about Air University? I am currently doing BS (CS) from Comsats, Islamabad. What do you recommend for Masters and PhD, and which university? (Ghufran Tahir – Islamabad)

Ans: The most suitable and promising area in engineering these days is Mechatronics or Communication and Electronics. As far as I know Air University is a good university of PAF and has necessary teaching faculty and well-equipped laboratories etc. As far your masters and PhD is concerned you must not think until you complete yours BSCS with good grades.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).