PTI leader among several booked for manhandling policemen

KASUR: Saddar Police booked several accused including former MPA and the PTI ticket-holder for allegedly manhandling police officials in a bid to get an accused released from custody Sunday at village Noorpur.

Police arrested the PTI leader Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar and were raiding for arresting others, spreading panic in the village. According to complainant ASI Muhammad Ashraf of Noorpur Chowki, Saddar police, following a call at 15, reached Noorpur village where dozens of villagers were quarrelling over a trifle. Police arrested Muhammad Sharif but Asim and other villagers resisted and stopped police from taking the accused with them.

Later, villagers including the PTI leader Muhammad Hussain Dogar and scores of other villagers, as stated in the FIR, chased the police party, besieged the official van and manhandled the officials. The complainant also alleged that accused including the PTI leader Dogar and over two dozen others got the accused released from custody, tore apart the clothes of police officials, used abusive language and threatened them of dire consequences.

On the direction of Kasur DPO Zahid Marwat, police registered a criminal case against 25 accused including 8 nominated and the PTI leader Muhammad Hussain Dogar. Police were looking into the matter. However, the sources disclosed that other PTI office-bearers including Kasur DBA President Mehr Saleem were trying for resolving the issue.