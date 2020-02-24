Nation has to decide on saving sinking economy: Shahbaz Sharif

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said Sunday the nation would have to take decision to save the sinking national economy.

Talking to the media on Sunday, he called for national unity to steer the country out of crises. He said that the nation was paying the price for destruction of the economy. He said taking inflation rate in country to 14 per cent and interest policy rate to 13.25 per cent was an enmity with the country.

Lamenting inflation and unemployment in the country, the opposition leader said the biggest budget deficit, speedy borrowings and lowest growth rate all were the factors that led to economic disaster.

“We need to open our eyes,” he said adding that the government decisions were causing problems for national economy. Shahbaz, who is London for treatment of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, also slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for showing cold response over the hot issue.

“The current policies have shaken up all the businessmen whether he is a factory owner, shopkeeper or holder of pushcarts,” he added. The public had to pay for the damages inflicted on the economy.

Business of the country could not be run only by abusing others, he criticised the PTI leaders. “Sugar, wheat mafias are free to loot the public,” he said adding that 10 million people had been deprived of their jobs instead of providing them employment.