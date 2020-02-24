Froome glad to be back as Ackermann takes UAE first stage

DUBAI: Chris Froome said it “felt good to be a bike racer again” after he returned to competitive cycling for the first time in eight months as German Pascal Ackermann sprinted to an opening-stage victory on the UAE Tour on Sunday.

It was seven-time Grand Tour winner Froome’s first competitive stage since suffering numerous injuries in a high-speed crash into a wall while training at the Criterium du Dauphine last June.

He finished safely in the pack after the 148km ride around Dubai. “It feels good, it feels really good. It’s a great feeling to be back in the bunch and there were so many riders coming up to me and saying it was good to see me back,” the Briton told cyclingnews.com.

Ackermann started his sprint 300 metres out and that decision was vindicated as he held off Caleb Ewan to take his second win of the year.