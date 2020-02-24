Pakistan seeking matches against Australia, Canada before Malaysia event

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid has said that Pakistan would request Australian and Canadian hockey authorities to play practice matches before the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament in Malaysia.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday, the head coach said that Pakistan hockey team is passing through developing period and lack of high pressure matches and because of induction of junior players, there was need to give match practice to the team before the Malaysian event.

He said that it would be great for Green-shirts that before the tournament they got some hard practice and got used to the environment and weather. He said that the second phase of national hockey team’s training camp would start form March 1 in Lahore and would continue for three weeks. The second phase is likely to have 35 players.

He added that the third phase of the training camp would be held in Karachi from where they would depart for Malaysia. Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament will be held in Malaysia from April 11-18.