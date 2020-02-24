Lazio stay on Juve’s heels as coronavirus fears wreak havoc in Serie A

MILAN: Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as a 3-2 victory at Genoa on Sunday kept them one points behind leaders Juventus, but four Serie A football matches were postponed amid growing coronavirus fears in northern Italy.

Reigning champions Juve had edged out bottom club SPAL 2-1 on Saturday, but Lazio responded to keep the pressure on at the top, extending their unbeaten run in the league to 20 games in the north-western port city.

Third-placed Inter Milan, who are six points behind Juve, saw their game scheduled for later on Sunday at the San Siro postponed, with Thursday’s Europa League match against Bulgarian club Ludogorets at risk, along with next weekend’s league clash with Juventus in Turin.

Three other top-flight matches were also pushed back — between Torino and Parma, Atalanta versus Sassuolo and Hellas Verona against Cagliari.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late on Saturday evening that all sporting events in two northern regions would be suspended on Sunday.

Strong measures are being taken in Italy with over 132 confirmed cases in an outbreak that has claimed two lives in the country. “I think it’s right to take the necessary precautions,” said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.

“Do a lot of prevention, try to defeat and understand the problem by stopping the championship, because we shouldn’t underestimate what is happening.”

In Genoa, Adam Marusic scored the opener for Lazio with less than two minutes on the clock before Ciro Immobile, the top flight’s leading scorer this season, netted his 27th Serie A goal of the campaign six minutes into the second half.

The Italian striker pulled six goals clear of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo who scored for a record-equalling 11th consecutive Serie A game in his 1,000th professional match against SPAL. Francesco Cassata pulled one back for the relegation-threatened hosts, but Danilo Cataldi secured Lazio all three points despite Domenico Criscito’s late consolation.