Referee clarifies review rule

KARACHI: Match referee Roshan Mahanama has clarified Quetta Gladiators had retained the review as ultra-edge technology was not available for their referral against Karachi Kings’ Babar Azam during the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Mahanama said: “It must be remembered that there needs to be conclusive evidence for the TV umpire to inform the on-field umpire to over-turn the decision as the DRS has been designed to eliminate the obvious umpiring errors.

“In this case, ultra-edge technology was not available. This means according to 3.3.7 of the playing conditions, the third umpire informed the on-field umpire of the technology’s failure and shared with him whatever factual information he had from the available resources. Based on this, the on-field umpire upheld his original decision.

“I subsequently exercised the powers vested in me as per 3.6.8 of the playing conditions and allowed Quetta Gladiators to retain the review as their review couldn’t be completed due to the failure of the technology.”