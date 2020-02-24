Want to learn from Wasim: Jordan

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’s English pacer Chris Jordan on Sunday said that it was his goal to learn from his bowling mentor Wasim Akram.

“I am really enjoying working with Wasim Akram. It’s my goal and it would be great if I even pick one thing from him,” Jordan told a news conference after his team lost to Quetta Gladiators here at the National Stadium.

Jordan took 1-34 in four overs in his team’s lost cause. He said that they were ten runs short. “Had we scored 160 or 170 it would have been interesting,” Jordan said. “Today the things did not go our way. More focus and execution would be needed,” he said.

He appreciated the crowd of Karachi. “The Karachi crowd is very knowledgable. They understand the flow of the game and they think us their own team and so it was exciting to play in front of a jam-packed stadium,” Jordan said.

When asked about the standard of the Pakistan Super League, Jordan termed it “unique. Every League has its own quality and the PSL is unique,” Jordan said.

He also lauded the talent of Pakistan’s young express bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. “Pakistan has been producing quality bowlers and both Shah and Hasnain are talented. The PSL is a platform to express themselves and they will learn and develop themselves when they find themselves in tough conditions which will help them in future,” he said.

About Kings fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, Jordan said that he is talented too. “We believe in his skills and that is why he is in the team. He has a lot of variety, he is still learning,” Jordansaid.

Jordan said that white-ball cricket was not easy for bowlers. “It’s not easy for bowlers to succeed in white-ball cricket as batsmen are coming harder and harder. We recently went to South Africa, there the conditions were very tough and the matches were also at high altitude. But it certainly works when you are fully focussed and believe in your skills,” Jordan said.