We’ve reported ball tampering: Sarfraz Ahmed

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on Sunday confirmed that they have reported the matter regarding ball tampering against Peshawar Zalmi as per the protocol of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Yes, we have reported the matter as per the protocol of the PCB,” Sarfraz said at a news conference here on Sunday when he was asked about the alleged ball tampering by Zalmi in their last game against Gladiators which Zalmi won by six wickets here at National Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Gladiators team source told ‘The News’ that they have not levelled ball tampering allegations against any particular bowler of Zalmi. “We have mentioned in our report that in our match against Zalmi on Saturday after eight overs ball had started reverse swing and we pointed out to the authorities that the umpires should check the ball but there was nothing more,” the source said.

Sarfraz said that his team’s rookie pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain have the ability to serve Pakistan for long if they are trained properly. “Both are very good pace bowlers. Naseem is playing for the first time in the PSL and I have been impressed by him. It’s good that Waqar Younis is working hard with them,” he said after his team sealed a five-wicket win over Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) game here at National Stadium on Sunday.

Sarfraz was also impressed by his team’s young batsman Azam Khan. “Azam has a lot of talent. The way he managed powerful strokes and today you saw the way he played against top bowlers like Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan was fantastic. He is still young and needs some time to establish himself. I think he has the guts to deliver at the top level,” said Sarfraz, a former Pakistan captain.

He was happy with the Quetta Gladiators’ superb fightback after they had been outplayed by Zalmi. “When you lose, your morale goes down. But today it was a new day for us. We clicked in fielding, batting and bowling and it’s good to stage such a fightback,” Sarfraz said.

To a query about failure of his top order, Sarfraz said when the top three batters click it gives momentum to the team. “The top three batsmen make the game for you. Today we got a good start but it could not be stretched. But I still have belief in my top order players. They will InshaAllah win games,” Sarfraz said.

To a query about his comeback to the national team, Sarfraz said currently his focus was on the PSL. “My whole focus is on the PSL and I will try my best to deliver for my side,” he added.

Sarfraz was a bit worried about his key batters getting run out. “Yes, Watson got run out and Azam was also unlucky to get run out. Such run-outs hurt the team. We will try to rectify these mistakes in future games,” he said.

Sarfraz was happy with the way a big crowd turned up on Sunday to witness the game between Kings and Gladiators. “It was a good crowd and it’s encouraging for cricket. The crowd was in two minds which team to support but it’s interesting,” he said.