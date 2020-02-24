Women’s Six Nations: Italy v Scotland clash postponed amid virus lockdown

ROME: The women’s Six Nations clash between Italy and Scotland scheduled for Sunday had been postponed because of the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Italy, tournament organisers announced.

“The Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland scheduled to be played today (Sunday) will not take place,” Six Nations Rugby said in a statement. “Six Nations Rugby are looking at options with the FIR and Scottish Rugby to reschedule this fixture at a later date.”

The match had been scheduled to take place in Legnano, north of Milan in the Lombardy region, which has been the epicentre of the outbreak of the so-called COVID-19 virus in Italy.

Three men’s Serie A football matches on Sunday had also been postponed including title-chasing Inter Milan’s match against Sampdoria at the San Siro.

Atalanta v Sassuolo and Hellas Verona v Cagliari were also pushed back to avoid the spread of the virus.