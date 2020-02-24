Imran urges youth to learn from bitter lessons of life

By News Desk

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the country’s youth, especially students, to clearly identify a roadmap of life with clear objectives to achieve their aims and always learn from the bitter lessons of life.

Addressing the 7th convocation of the Namal University as special guest and chairman, he said students should listen to the inner voice of their heart or personal inclination which could steer their future course in life.

Khan recalled his long cricket career, saying: “The craze often arises from heart and propels people to go forth. You have to make strong determination and once you make it, burn your boats as there is no way to return.”

The Prime Minister said difficult times should be taken as part of learning and soul searching, which enable a person to explore the factors behind failure. “Once these lessons are learnt coupled with attaining high level education can help enhance the human capabilities to analyze these factors,” he added.

He further said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal wanted establishment of a true Islamic welfare state on the pattern of world’s first welfare state of Medina which was established by the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him).

Khan said in China, its leadership had resolved some 30 years back to lift a huge population from the poverty and now it was the fastest growing economy in the world with its GDP growth rate hovering around 30 trillion dollars.

The Prime Minister also welcomed and thanked UAE Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for attending the event. He said on behalf of the people of Pakistan, he offered his gratitude over the way the UAE leadership stood with Pakistan at a time when it needed friends. “The UAE proved as a friend in need and helped us at a time when we faced probably one of the critical economic challenges,” he added.

Khan also mentioned the support extended by the leadership of Saudi Arabia and China, which helped his government to manage the national economy. “My country will never forget the way you stood with us in time of need,” he observed.

Separately, addressing the inaugural ceremony of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign in Mianwali on Sunday, Prime Minister Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was working on the agenda of making Pakistan a prosperous Islamic welfare state on the pattern of state of Madina. He reiterated the government’s resolve to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam.