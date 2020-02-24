PM urges world to raise voice for Kashmiri women

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

On his Twitter account, the Prime Minister referred to Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day observed on February 23, saying for seven decades Indian forces had committed war crimes against women in the IoJ&K. “Their sufferings have multiplied after 5th August siege by the Modi’s government,” he added.

The Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day is observed every year since 2014 to remember the iconic struggle of the survivors of mass rape and torture in the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpora in occupied Kashmir during 1991 against the brutal and illegal occupation of Indian forces.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities imposed strict restrictions in Kunan-Poshpora area of Kupwara district to prevent people from expressing solidarity with the victims of mass rape by Indian troops.