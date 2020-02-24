Four cruise ship passengers in UK test positive for coronavirus

LONDON: Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13.

The four have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres. They had been among a group of 30 British nationals and two Irish citizens who arrived at a quarantine block at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside on Saturday.

England’s chief medical officer said the virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had been held for more than two weeks off the coast of Japan.

Professor Chris Whitty said: “Four further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13. The virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the patients are being transferred from Arrowe Park to specialist NHS infection centres.”

The Department of Health said a “full infectious disease risk assessment” was done before Saturday’s repatriation flight and that no-one who boarded the plane had displayed any symptoms of the virus. Any more passengers who test positive will immediately be taken into specialist NHS care, the department said.

It added that “appropriate arrangements” are in place at Arrowe Park, including strict separation of passengers from staff and from each other.

It is understood some British nationals who are part of the Diamond Princess crew opted to remain on the ship. Almost one-fifth of the 3,711 passengers originally on board the cruise liner have been infected.

Japan’s health ministry announced on Sunday that one of the passengers taken to hospital after testing positive for the virus has died. The death of the Japanese man aged in his eighties brings the number of fatalities from the Diamond Princess to three.

British couple David and Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire, who were on the cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary, are still in a Japanese hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus and pneumonia.

Relatives said the couple are both “having a really tough time” and feel “very much in the dark” in terms of treatment, adding that they are awaiting further tests.

Speaking in a liveblog on Sunday, their daughter-in-law Roberta Abel said: “They are scared. They said to us today, ‘If we get that virus again, we are not coming home’.”

The development comes as 118 people were released from a quarantine centre in Milton Keynes.

The group, who had been brought back to Britain earlier this month on a repatriation flight from Wuhan, spent 14 days at the Kents Hill Park training and conference centre. They were allowed to leave on Sunday, having all tested negative for the virus.